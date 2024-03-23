Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

NVO has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE NVO opened at $128.75 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 11,814,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,164,000 after purchasing an additional 210,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

