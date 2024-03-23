PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Raised to $65.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised PBF Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.50.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBF

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE:PBF opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.71. PBF Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 486,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,916,155.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,829,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 486,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $20,645,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,062,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,916,155.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PBF Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 396,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after purchasing an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.