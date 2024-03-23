Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $23.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.56.

NYSE:PAA opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,043,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after acquiring an additional 332,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 374.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 181,484 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 14.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,031,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,026,923,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406,683 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 350,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 34.8% during the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 74,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

