Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.90.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PXD

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $255.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,380. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.