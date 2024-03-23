Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,473,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 26.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,572 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,315,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after buying an additional 1,321,934 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% in the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 9,579,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,570,000 after buying an additional 2,225,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,896,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,550,000 after buying an additional 280,067 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

