Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Science Applications International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.20. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,344,033.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 1,104.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

