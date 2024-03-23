The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $2.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lion Electric by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lion Electric stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $93.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

