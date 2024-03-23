Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives $24.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.65. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,097.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $93,157. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,774 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth about $328,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 416,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

