Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Receives C$48.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$48.79.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bankshares upgraded Russel Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Russel Metals from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$46.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

TSE RUS opened at C$44.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$31.24 and a twelve month high of C$47.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.06. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Russel Metals will post 3.8835125 EPS for the current year.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

