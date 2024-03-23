St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 882.40 ($11.23).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 955 ($12.16) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 793 ($10.10) to GBX 637 ($8.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered St. James’s Place to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.37) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 850 ($10.82) to GBX 750 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 458.60 ($5.84) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 577.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 665.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22,930.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 408.10 ($5.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,245 ($15.85).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120,000.00%.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

