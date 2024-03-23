HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HashiCorp’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.77.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCP

HashiCorp Price Performance

Insider Activity at HashiCorp

NASDAQ HCP opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.41. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,425.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $822,201.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,517,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,751,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,577 shares of company stock worth $6,334,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.