HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HashiCorp’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCP. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.77.
In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,425.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $822,201.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,517,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,751,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,577 shares of company stock worth $6,334,848 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
