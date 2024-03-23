Veradigm’s (MDRX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MDRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veradigm in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Veradigm in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.25.

MDRX opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 2,848.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 474,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 458,287 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 652.8% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 234,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 202,999 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Veradigm in the third quarter worth $825,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Veradigm by 16.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 623,438 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Veradigm by 216.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 97,432 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

