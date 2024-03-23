StockNews.com Lowers Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Iteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 0.68. Iteris has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Iteris had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iteris will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iteris news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $385,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,320,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $385,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,320,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,879,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 10,714 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $55,605.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,780.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,164 shares of company stock valued at $662,009 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iteris

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Iteris by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 44,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 282,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 45,244 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iteris during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

See Also

