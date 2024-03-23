InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

InterDigital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $104.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $66.82 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.79.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $105.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 56,487 shares in the company, valued at $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,667,000 after purchasing an additional 49,177 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in InterDigital by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,014,000 after purchasing an additional 792,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in InterDigital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,515,000 after purchasing an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 706,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in InterDigital by 7.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 666,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,515,000 after acquiring an additional 46,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Articles

