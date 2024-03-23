Benchmark Raises Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $14.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) had its target price raised by Benchmark from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of TME opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

