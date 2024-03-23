Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The firm had revenue of $249.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 1,106,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 464,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 354,593 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,499 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth $2,394,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 99,142 shares during the period. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

