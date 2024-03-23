Evercore ISI Lowers System1 (NYSE:SST) Price Target to $2.00

System1 (NYSE:SST – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

System1 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SST opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. System1 has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Get System1 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On System1

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the second quarter worth $54,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in System1 during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of System1 in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of System1 in the third quarter worth $90,000. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About System1

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.