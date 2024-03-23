Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

GENC opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

In related news, President Marc G. Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,296 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 30.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Gencor Industries during the second quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 3,282.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gencor Industries during the second quarter worth about $79,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gencor Industries in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gencor Industries by 60,000.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

