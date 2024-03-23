Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GBCI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $44.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 1,498.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

