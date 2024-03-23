First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Up 0.4 %
FCAP opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $97.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of First Capital
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Capital
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.