First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

FCAP opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $97.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.41.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

About First Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Capital by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

