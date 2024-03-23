Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.69.

NASDAQ MU opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29. The firm has a market cap of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

