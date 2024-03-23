LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

