Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRNX. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $47.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $107,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $107,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $2,648,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,179.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,406 shares of company stock worth $4,801,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.