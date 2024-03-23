Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Maxim Group

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Performance

CTNT stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

