Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $51.00 at Piper Sandler

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $201.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.18. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,335,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Finally, GHE LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 34,431 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

