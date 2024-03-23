Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Lumos Pharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of LUMO stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. Lumos Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.67.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,659.39% and a negative return on equity of 85.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

Further Reading

