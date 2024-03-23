Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

CPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $15.73 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.78 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 17.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. FMR LLC increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

