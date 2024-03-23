Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $19.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

MITK opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 536.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.