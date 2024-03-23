Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Monroe Capital from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Monroe Capital Stock Performance

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.26 million, a PE ratio of 351.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $8.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,002.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monroe Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 881,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 214,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

