Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Precigen to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Precigen has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $347.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

In other Precigen news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 96,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $136,327.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,096,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,327.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.

