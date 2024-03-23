Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precigen’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Precigen to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
View Our Latest Analysis on PGEN
Precigen Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Precigen
In other Precigen news, Director Randal J. Kirk acquired 96,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $136,327.26. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,096,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,327.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Precigen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Precigen in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Precigen by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The company, through its technologies, enables to find solutions for biotherapeutics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Precigen
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.