StockNews.com Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.75.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLTR

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $125.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.77. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 111.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.