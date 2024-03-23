Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

EGBN opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $666.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $35.25.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $505,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,453,000 after buying an additional 77,845 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,186,000 after buying an additional 67,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

