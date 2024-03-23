Brokerages Set Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Target Price at C$18.61

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Mullen Group stock opened at C$14.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.38. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$12.82 and a 1-year high of C$16.43.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$498.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$500.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 1.3437788 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 49.66%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

