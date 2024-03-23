Brokerages Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target at $107.86

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.38.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Get Impinj alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PI

Impinj Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $127.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 2.04. Impinj has a 52 week low of $48.39 and a 52 week high of $142.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.35.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.70%. Analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $3,144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,243,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $3,144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,243,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.14, for a total transaction of $2,042,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,661,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,211 shares of company stock worth $11,861,049 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Impinj by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Impinj by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.