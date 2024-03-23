Analysts Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) PT at $63.83

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $52.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644,054 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,795,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.