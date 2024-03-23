Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.79.
ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
ON opened at $74.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
