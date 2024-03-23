H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FUL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.20.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $83.64.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,020,373.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,282.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,020,373.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,282.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $1,067,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,693 shares of company stock worth $2,353,357. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 9.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, India, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally.

