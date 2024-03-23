Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

ICHR stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 2.04.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $327,988.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 450.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after buying an additional 400,548 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,093,000 after buying an additional 265,677 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ichor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after buying an additional 253,478 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ichor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,056,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter worth $4,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

