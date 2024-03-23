Wells Fargo & Company Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $760.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $760.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KLAC. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $730.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $637.89.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $710.56 on Tuesday. KLA has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $652.24 and a 200 day moving average of $562.98. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 22.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,048,728,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,630,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of KLA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of KLA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

