Eyenovia’s (EYEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Eyenovia Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,330,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,779.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Eyenovia by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,378,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,979 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eyenovia by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,429,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 61,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eyenovia by 1,704.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,334,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,966 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eyenovia by 113.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 295,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Eyenovia by 433.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 359,465 shares in the last quarter. 16.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eyenovia, Inc, a pre-commercial ophthalmic company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. It focuses on developing clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

