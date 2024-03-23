Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SAIC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Science Applications International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Science Applications International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.20. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

In related news, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michelle A. O’hara sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total value of $509,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,033.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna S. Morea sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $151,257.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,751.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,062,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $504,995,000 after purchasing an additional 194,160 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after buying an additional 19,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

