Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SUN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.71.

NYSE SUN opened at $61.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.44. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $41.06 and a 12-month high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Sunoco’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.842 dividend. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after purchasing an additional 275,875 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,089,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,384,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,784,000 after purchasing an additional 122,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,949,000 after purchasing an additional 110,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 565,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

