UBS Group Boosts NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Price Target to $10.00

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $2.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of SMR stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $984.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. NuScale Power has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $11.21.

In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in NuScale Power by 80.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

