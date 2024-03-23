Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Disanto acquired 146,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xcel Brands Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 14.1% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.