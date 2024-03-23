Astrana Health (ASTH) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Astrana Health to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.9% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67% Astrana Health Competitors -66.26% -359.58% -19.21%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 Astrana Health Competitors 69 571 1440 58 2.70

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Astrana Health and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Astrana Health currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.48%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 19.53%. Given Astrana Health’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astrana Health has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health’s rivals have a beta of 0.99, meaning that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astrana Health and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion $60.72 million 30.05 Astrana Health Competitors $1.64 billion $115.72 million 10.71

Astrana Health’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Astrana Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Astrana Health rivals beat Astrana Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Astrana Health

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

