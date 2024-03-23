NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has a $1,100.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $908.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $942.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $258.50 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $735.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $558.28.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

