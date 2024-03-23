National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Price Target Raised to $5.50

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $4.50 to $5.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.28 million, a PE ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the third quarter worth about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22,363 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

