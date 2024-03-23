Robert W. Baird Lowers Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Price Target to $35.00

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc bought a new position in Oculis during the 4th quarter worth about $15,980,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Oculis by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Oculis during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new position in Oculis during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.
