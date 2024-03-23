Argus Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $950.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Argus from $850.00 to $950.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $908.68.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $942.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $735.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.28. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $258.50 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

