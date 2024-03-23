Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) Given New $55.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.15) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

NGNE stock opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.19. Neurogene has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Neurogene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at $1,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.

